Iran Sanctions, Ukraine On Agenda At G7 Meet In Capri
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 10:56 PM
G7 foreign ministers were set to debate fresh sanctions against Iran as they gathered Wednesday on the Italian island of Capri for talks dominated by the crisis in the Middle East
Capri, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) G7 foreign ministers were set to debate fresh sanctions against Iran as they gathered Wednesday on the Italian island of Capri for talks dominated by the crisis in the middle East.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was among those attending the meeting of the Group of Seven leading nations, just days after Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel.
The meeting runs until Friday.
The United States, Israel's top ally, has said it would soon impose new sanctions on Iran's missile and drone programme and said it expects allies to follow with parallel measures.
"We will address the topic of sanctions on Iran, what kind of sanctions," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the host of the Capri talks, said at the formal opening.
The G7 nations -- France, Germany, Italy, the UK, the United States, Canada and Japan -- are expected to call for individual sanctions against people implicated in Iran's missile supply chain, according to an Italian diplomatic source.
Iran's drone and missile attack, launched in response to a deadly strike on Iran's Damascus consulate widely blamed on Israel, has ratcheted up already sky-high tensions with the Israel-Hamas war raging in Gaza.
Germany's Annalena Baerbock and Britain's David Cameron visited Israel earlier Wednesday, where they called for calm amid fears Israel will retaliate.
Cameron urged the G7 on Wednesday to adopt new "coordinated sanctions" against Iran, which he accused of being "behind so much of the malign activity in this region".
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell -- who was also invited to Capri -- has said Brussels too is working to expand sanctions against Iran, including targeting its deliveries of drones and other weapons to Russia and to proxy groups around the Middle East.
The G7 ministers will discuss the Middle East situation on Thursday morning, followed by a session on the Huthi attacks in the Red Sea that have disrupted global shipping.
They will then join special guests NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for talks on the war in Ukraine.
The Italian diplomatic source, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the G7 this year, said the aim was to accelerate the delivery of air defence systems to Kyiv.
Friday's discussions will focus on tensions in the Indo-Pacific, before Tajani holds a final news conference.
Italian police deployed a heavy security presence on Capri, a chic tourist destination located off the Amalfi Coast near Naples
Blinken, who arrived on an Italian coastguard boat, has a number of bilateral meetings planned including with Tajani and Kuleba.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, West Indies ODI series commences on Thursday
Moyes hopes Leverkusen's title celebrations benefit West Ham
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on civic problems
AJK gov’t initiates efforts to revive sick industrial units
International financial partners to invest $1.8 bln in KP: Advisor
World Hemophilia Day observed to underscore importance of providing comprehensiv ..
Blind murder traced, 5 including constable arrested
Thousands rally in Georgia as MPs advance controversial 'foreign influence' law
Six in a family with heart on the 'right side'
Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education system to facilitate 2 million out ..
Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-president fight
Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC
More Stories From World
-
Thousands rally in Georgia as MPs advance controversial 'foreign influence' law6 minutes ago
-
Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-president fight33 minutes ago
-
Volcano erupts in Indonesia, alert level raised to highest point33 minutes ago
-
Oil prices slide, stocks diverge33 minutes ago
-
Slovaks buy bullets for Ukraine in defiance of Russia-friendly PM1 hour ago
-
Lebanon's Hezbollah targets Israel base, wounding 14 soldiers1 hour ago
-
Italy PM Meloni visits Tunisia for migration talks1 hour ago
-
Biden urges Congress to pass 'pivotal' Ukraine, Israel war aid2 hours ago
-
Israel reserves 'right to protect itself' after Iran attack: Netanyahu2 hours ago
-
Sweden passes disputed gender reassignment law2 hours ago
-
China prepares for next manned mission2 hours ago
-
Iran rescues 21 Sri Lankan crew from sinking ship: media2 hours ago