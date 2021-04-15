UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Abandon JCPOA Talks In Vienna If They Are 'Not Constructive' - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

Iran to Abandon JCPOA Talks in Vienna If They Are 'Not Constructive' - Foreign Ministry

Tehran will consider withdrawing from the talks on the Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna if they prove to be not constructive and the participants "waste time," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Tehran will consider withdrawing from the talks on the Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna if they prove to be not constructive and the participants "waste time," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday.

"If the negotiations move towards being more constructive, as we expect them to, then we will continue, if not, we will stop [participating]," Araghchi told the reporters as posted in a video on his Telegram channel.

Before the start of a new meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iranian diplomat also noted that Tehran was not interested in participating in the talks "just for the sake of talks.

"

The joint commission resumed in-person meetings in Vienna last week, with the first meeting resulting in the creation of two expert-level working groups to deal with nuclear-linked challenges and lifting of Washington sanctions against Tehran.

The second round of talks was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was postponed for one day. The parties are expected to exchange views on the issue of sanctions and ways to revive JCPOA, which was abandoned by the United States in 2018, a move that forced Iran to discontinue its nuclear commitments.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Washington Nuclear Vienna Tehran United States 2018 From

Recent Stories

Diamer-Bhasha Dam's Cableway Bridge-2 be made oper ..

1 minute ago

EU-UK trade deal passes key vote in European Parli ..

1 minute ago

Kiev Lodges Protest With Russia Over Partial Closu ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Diplomat's Statement on 'Nuclear Status' ..

1 minute ago

Minister visits Ramazan bazaar

5 minutes ago

Distt admin delivers corona preventive material to ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.