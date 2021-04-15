Iran to Abandon JCPOA Talks in Vienna If They Are 'Not Constructive' - Foreign Ministry

Tehran will consider withdrawing from the talks on the Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna if they prove to be not constructive and the participants "waste time," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday

"If the negotiations move towards being more constructive, as we expect them to, then we will continue, if not, we will stop [participating]," Araghchi told the reporters as posted in a video on his Telegram channel.

Before the start of a new meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iranian diplomat also noted that Tehran was not interested in participating in the talks "just for the sake of talks.

"

The joint commission resumed in-person meetings in Vienna last week, with the first meeting resulting in the creation of two expert-level working groups to deal with nuclear-linked challenges and lifting of Washington sanctions against Tehran.

The second round of talks was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was postponed for one day. The parties are expected to exchange views on the issue of sanctions and ways to revive JCPOA, which was abandoned by the United States in 2018, a move that forced Iran to discontinue its nuclear commitments.