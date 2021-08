Japanese Foreign Minister to Tour Middle East From August 15-24

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will visit a number of Middle Eastern countries from August 15-24 to discuss regional security and measures to combat the coronavirus

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will visit a number of middle Eastern countries from August 15-24 to discuss regional security and measures to combat the coronavirus.

"A visit to Egypt, Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Turkey, Iran, and Qatar is planned.

Ensuring peace and security in the Middle East region is extremely important for the international community, including Japan. During my visit, I intend to reaffirm Japan's commitment to ensuring security in the Middle East region," the minister said.

In addition, Motegi "intends to reaffirm Japan's intention to cooperate on measures to combat COVID-19."

The trip follows recent changes of governments in Iran and Israel, which are key regional powers, and aims to consolidate Tokyo's relationship with the strategically important region.