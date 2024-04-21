Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir Wins Women's London Marathon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won the women's London marathon in a world record time of 2 hours 16 minutes 16 seconds for a women's only race on Sunday.
The 30-year-old Kenyan came home in front of Tigst Assefa and Joyciline Jepkosgei to break the world record mark without male pacemakers.
Jepchirchir beat the women's-only course record of 2:17:01 set by Kenya's Mary Keitany in 2017.
Retired British star Paula Radcliffe ran a time of 2:15:25 in a mixed-sex marathon in London in 2003, using male pacemakers.
World record holder Assefa had been the pre-race favourite but she could not live with Jepchirchir's kick for the finish line inside the final kilometre.
Both she and Jepkosgei also finished inside the previous women's-only record time.
Two-time former London marathon winner Brigid Kosgei finished fifth behind Megertu Alemu.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From World
-
Brazil's Bolsonaro to hold Rio rally against 'threat' to free expression4 minutes ago
-
Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix results33 minutes ago
-
Max Verstappen wins Chinese Grand Prix to extend title grip34 minutes ago
-
Malians struggle to cope after deadly heatwave2 hours ago
-
New Godzilla x Kong film stays atop Chinese box office3 hours ago
-
Brazil reports over 1,600 deaths from dengue in 20243 hours ago
-
China's natural gas output rises in January-March4 hours ago
-
China's commercial vehicle sales up 10.1 pct in Q14 hours ago
-
China's pickup truck output, sales increase in Q14 hours ago
-
Chinese scientists discover 46 subglacial lakes in Antarctica4 hours ago
-
China's power generation up 2.8 pct in March4 hours ago
-
Chinese swimmers failed doping tests ahead of Tokyo Olympics: NY Times4 hours ago