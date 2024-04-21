(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won the women's London marathon in a world record time of 2 hours 16 minutes 16 seconds for a women's only race on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Kenyan came home in front of Tigst Assefa and Joyciline Jepkosgei to break the world record mark without male pacemakers.

Jepchirchir beat the women's-only course record of 2:17:01 set by Kenya's Mary Keitany in 2017.

Retired British star Paula Radcliffe ran a time of 2:15:25 in a mixed-sex marathon in London in 2003, using male pacemakers.

World record holder Assefa had been the pre-race favourite but she could not live with Jepchirchir's kick for the finish line inside the final kilometre.

Both she and Jepkosgei also finished inside the previous women's-only record time.

Two-time former London marathon winner Brigid Kosgei finished fifth behind Megertu Alemu.