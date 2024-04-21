Open Menu

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir Wins Women's London Marathon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir wins women's London marathon

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won the women's London marathon in a world record time of 2 hours 16 minutes 16 seconds for a women's only race on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Kenyan came home in front of Tigst Assefa and Joyciline Jepkosgei to break the world record mark without male pacemakers.

Jepchirchir beat the women's-only course record of 2:17:01 set by Kenya's Mary Keitany in 2017.

Retired British star Paula Radcliffe ran a time of 2:15:25 in a mixed-sex marathon in London in 2003, using male pacemakers.

World record holder Assefa had been the pre-race favourite but she could not live with Jepchirchir's kick for the finish line inside the final kilometre.

Both she and Jepkosgei also finished inside the previous women's-only record time.

Two-time former London marathon winner Brigid Kosgei finished fifth behind Megertu Alemu.

Related Topics

World London Marathon Male Mary Kenya Women Sunday 2017 Olympics Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

17 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

17 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

17 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

17 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

17 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

17 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

17 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

17 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

17 hours ago

More Stories From World