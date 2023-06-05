UrduPoint.com

Kiev Loses Up To 300 Military South Donetsk Direction In Offensive Attempt - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Kiev Loses Up to 300 Military South Donetsk Direction in Offensive Attempt - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Kiev did not achieve its goals during an attempted large-scale offensive in the South Donetsk direction, losing up to 300 military, 16 tanks and 26 armored fighting vehicles over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On June 4, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt at a large-scale offensive in the South Donetsk direction ...

The active actions of the units of the Vostok group of troops, air strikes and artillery fire in ... the Donetsk People's Republic and in ... Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy suffered significant losses. Up to 300 Ukrainian military, 16 tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, and 14 vehicles were destroyed in this direction in a day," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine has "failed to achieve its goals."

