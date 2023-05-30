Kosovo Cancel Activities Related to NATO Drills Defender Europe 2023 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Kosovo has canceled activities scheduled for Tuesday as part of the NATO exercises Defender Europe 23 due to the unrest in the north of the region, the Defense Ministry said.

"We inform you that due to the situation in the north of the country, the activity planned for today ... within the international exercise 'Defender Europe 23', is canceled," the ministry was quoted as saying by the Albanian Daily news newspaper.