(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 26 (Sputnik) - Russia sees NATO's expansion to Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova as a matter of life and death, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"Of course, for us, this is, well, essentially a matter of life and death already," Peskov told Rossiya 1, while talking about the expansion of the alliance to countries like Ukraine and other former members of the Soviet Union.