Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The global tally of the coronavirus infection cases has exceeded 94.7 million, while the death toll is over 2 million and the number of recovered patients is over 52.1 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Sunday, the number of people infected globally is 94,759,287 including 2,026,617 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 23,819,290 and 396,549 fatalities.

At least 13 Israelis have suffered mild facial paralysis as a side effect after getting the Pfizer vaccine, media reported, citing health ministry officials.

The third Russian-made coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Chumakov research center of the Russian academy of Sciences, may be rolled out for civilian circulation in March, Development Director Konstantin Chernov told the Rossiya 1 channel.

The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) refused to grant Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica authorization for the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

The authorities of the Brazilian state of Bahia has applied to the country's Supreme Court with the request to allow imports of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and its registration, the head of the local health ministry, Fabio Vilas-Boas said.

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) confidential emails leaked on the dark web testify that the regulator faced pressure to speed up the authorization process for the Pfizer vaccine, Le Monde reported, citing the correspondence.

The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) approved the use of two vaccines against the coronavirus disease, developed by companies AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

Russia registered 23,586 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,092 the day before, taking the tally to 3,568,209, the coronavirus response center said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines has increased by 1,895 in the last 24 hours, reaching 500,577 in total, the country's health ministry said.

Turkey confirmed the lowest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since early June, 6,436, the country's health ministry said.

The leaders of the seven world's leading industrial nations (G7) will meet from June 11-13 2021 in the English coastal county of Cornwall to address shared challenges such as the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and climate change, the UK government announced.

Minister of State for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry Clement Beaune said that France was discussing with other European countries measures to strengthen border control inside the EU over the spread of coronavirus.

Austrian authorities have decided to extend the third strict lockdown until February over surge in COVID-19 incidence, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview with the tabloid Bild that people inoculated against COVID-19 should be allowed to return to public life.

Oman decided to seal off its land border for one week as a response to the new strain of coronavirus, which was originally detected in the United Kingdom, the ONA news agency reported.

Austria is making FFP2 face masks, which filter over 90 percent of airborne particles, mandatory on public transport and in shops in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variants, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said