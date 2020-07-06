UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Le Pen Praises Late Oscar-Winning Composer Morricone's Film Scores

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Le Pen Praises Late Oscar-Winning Composer Morricone's Film Scores

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Marine Le Pen, a prominent right-wing French politician and the leader of the National Rally party, paid a touching tribute on Monday to the Oscar-winning film score composer, Ennio Morricone, who passed away earlier in the day.

"Ennio Morricone dusted off instruments that no one dared to use.

With him, film scores, especially for films by Sergio Leone, became inseparable from the [movie] characters and their stories, the intensity and emotion of which [the music] built. Tribute to a movie giant," Le Pen wrote on Twitter.

The Italian composer died in a Rome hospital at the age of 91 after falling and fracturing a femur.

Morricone wrote classical works and film scores, including The Good, the Bad and the Ugly directed by Leone.

Morricone received an honorary academy Award in 2007 and a competitive one in 2016, for a soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight."

Related Topics

Film And Movies Twitter Died Rome Quentin Tarantino 2016 From

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

3 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

33 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

2 hours ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

3 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.