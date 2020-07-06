PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Marine Le Pen, a prominent right-wing French politician and the leader of the National Rally party, paid a touching tribute on Monday to the Oscar-winning film score composer, Ennio Morricone, who passed away earlier in the day.

"Ennio Morricone dusted off instruments that no one dared to use.

With him, film scores, especially for films by Sergio Leone, became inseparable from the [movie] characters and their stories, the intensity and emotion of which [the music] built. Tribute to a movie giant," Le Pen wrote on Twitter.

The Italian composer died in a Rome hospital at the age of 91 after falling and fracturing a femur.

Morricone wrote classical works and film scores, including The Good, the Bad and the Ugly directed by Leone.

Morricone received an honorary academy Award in 2007 and a competitive one in 2016, for a soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight."