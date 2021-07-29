UrduPoint.com
London's Hospital Damaged By Flooding Cancels Surgeries Until End Of Week

Thu 29th July 2021

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The Whipps Cross hospital in northeastern London has canceled all surgery operations and outpatient appointments until the end of this week due to problems caused by the downpour, the UK Barts Health NHS Trust, which administers the hospital, said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the heavy rain resulted in the flooding of the hospital's basement, which damaged the electricity system and led to the loss of power.

"We are continuing to experience operational issues at Whipps Cross Hospital caused by the heavy rainfall on Sunday. We are working hard to restore services in the affected areas.

A number of surgical procedures due to take place at Whipps Cross this week will now be provided at other hospitals within the Barts Health group. Outpatient appointments will be held virtually or in alternative buildings, where possible," the statement read.

The hospital already canceled operations scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in order to eliminate the consequences of the downpour. The NHS transferred around 100 patients to other hospitals within the Barts Health group, while emergency cars are redirected to alternative departments to reduce the load on the facility.

