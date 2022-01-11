UrduPoint.com

Macron Chooses Paris, Home To Charlie Hebdo, To Host House Of Caricatures - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Macron Chooses Paris, Home to Charlie Hebdo, to Host House of Caricatures - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron opted to have the House of Press Caricatures established in the French capital, where the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine is based, but the decision left other contenders deeply disappointed, French media reported on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron opted to have the House of Press Caricatures established in the French capital, where the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine is based, but the decision left other contenders deeply disappointed, French media reported on Monday.

Charlie Hebdo has often published irreverent cartoons of celebrities and religious figures, including the prophet Mohammad. In 2015, the office of the weekly became the site of a deadly attack, later claimed by an Islamist group. The decision to set up a special establishment to promote caricatures and satirical drawings was made in January 2020, on the fifth anniversary of the attack.

The choice of Paris rankled Strasbourg and Limoges, which were also in the running. Bordeaux was another hopeful but withdrew from the competition after a new mayor took office in 2020, according to Le Monde newspaper.

Saint-Just-le-Martel, a suburb of Limoges and home to the international center of caricatures and a topical trade fair, is shaken by "the injustice and scorn," Le Figaro reported.

Related Topics

Attack Limoges Strasbourg Bordeaux Paris SITE January 2015 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Supply Chain Disruptions Cut Into Air Cargo Global ..

Supply Chain Disruptions Cut Into Air Cargo Global Demand - Int'l. Air Transport ..

32 seconds ago
 Man dies in road accident

Man dies in road accident

34 seconds ago
 FESCO collects revenue Rs.28 bln per month, recove ..

FESCO collects revenue Rs.28 bln per month, recovery rate 100%: Eng Bashir

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt declares commercial drivers' test ..

Balochistan govt declares commercial drivers' tests mandatory

2 minutes ago
 28 more test Covid-19 positive in Hyderabad

28 more test Covid-19 positive in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 Americans Losing Faith in Ability of Vaccinations ..

Americans Losing Faith in Ability of Vaccinations to Protect Them From COVID - P ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.