Macron Chooses Paris, Home to Charlie Hebdo, to Host House of Caricatures - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron opted to have the House of Press Caricatures established in the French capital, where the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine is based, but the decision left other contenders deeply disappointed, French media reported on Monday.

Charlie Hebdo has often published irreverent cartoons of celebrities and religious figures, including the prophet Mohammad. In 2015, the office of the weekly became the site of a deadly attack, later claimed by an Islamist group. The decision to set up a special establishment to promote caricatures and satirical drawings was made in January 2020, on the fifth anniversary of the attack.

The choice of Paris rankled Strasbourg and Limoges, which were also in the running. Bordeaux was another hopeful but withdrew from the competition after a new mayor took office in 2020, according to Le Monde newspaper.

Saint-Just-le-Martel, a suburb of Limoges and home to the international center of caricatures and a topical trade fair, is shaken by "the injustice and scorn," Le Figaro reported.