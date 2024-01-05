Open Menu

Maersk Says To Avoid Red Sea For Foreseeable Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Shipping giant Maersk said Friday that it would divert all vessels around Africa instead of using the Red Sea and Suez Canal for the "foreseeable future" after Yemeni rebels attacked its merchant ships.

The Danish company cited the highly volatile situation and noted that the security risk remains high.

"We have therefore decided that all Maersk vessels due to transit the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden will be diverted south around the Cape of Good Hope for the foreseeable future," it said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the shipping giant said it would not resume passage on the route "until further notice" after putting it on hold over following an attack on the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou.

On Sunday, the Denmark-owned and operated container vessel, which was travelling from Singapore to Port Suez in Egypt, reported being struck by a missile while transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

