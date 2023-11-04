Open Menu

Magnitude 5.6 Quake Brings Injuries, Damages In Western Nepal: Officials

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Magnitude 5.6 quake brings injuries, damages in western Nepal: officials

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit a remote pocket of western Nepal on Friday, injuring people and damaging homes, US and local officials said.

Tremors were felt across several cities in northern India.

The quake struck shortly before midnight local time at a depth of 18 kilometres (11 miles) below ground, near the sparsely populated Jumla district, according to the US Geological Survey.

Moderate tremors were felt as far away as India's capital New Delhi, nearly 500 kilometres from the quake's epicentre.

Suresh Sunar, chief of Jajarkot district in western Nepal, told AFP no deaths had been reported yet and that authorities were trying to assess the damage.

"Houses have been damaged and people have been injured but we are trying to get more details," Sunar said.

Indian social media users also reported feeling the quake in the northern cities of Lucknow and Patna.

Six people died in November 2022 when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Doti district, not far from Jumla.

Nearly 9,000 people died in 2015 when a 7.8-magnitude quake struck Nepal, destroying more than half a million homes.

