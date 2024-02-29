Open Menu

Meet The Influencer Giving Young Mexicans Their Election News

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Meet the influencer giving young Mexicans their election news

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Smartphone in hand, Mexican law student Gerardo Vera records a short political news video for TikTok aimed at younger voters who will be a major force in this year's presidential elections.

While politicians are increasingly using social media to reach young voters, Mexicans preparing to vote for the first time are themselves turning to such platforms to understand politics.

"Let's talk about President (Andres Manuel) Lopez Obrador's mega-package of reforms," said Vera, 19, addressing his two million followers on TikTok, the popular app owned by Chinese technology firm ByteDance.

His daily videos reach a crucial audience ahead of the June 2 election, which is expected to produce Mexico's first woman president.

According to the national statistics agency INEGI, more than a quarter of the almost 99 million Mexicans eligible to vote are aged 18-29.

And 4.1 million of them -- including Vera -- will cast their ballots for the first time in the elections, campaigning for which officially starts on Friday.

Younger Mexicans "will define the vote," Vera said.

Related Topics

Election Technology China Vote Social Media Student Vera Young Mexico June Women Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

11 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

11 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

11 hours ago
 London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

11 hours ago
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

11 hours ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

11 hours ago
 Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, rev ..

Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

11 hours ago
 Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a ..

Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF

11 hours ago
 300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Ji ..

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

11 hours ago
 PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand i ..

PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation

11 hours ago

More Stories From World