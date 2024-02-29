Meet The Influencer Giving Young Mexicans Their Election News
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Smartphone in hand, Mexican law student Gerardo Vera records a short political news video for TikTok aimed at younger voters who will be a major force in this year's presidential elections.
While politicians are increasingly using social media to reach young voters, Mexicans preparing to vote for the first time are themselves turning to such platforms to understand politics.
"Let's talk about President (Andres Manuel) Lopez Obrador's mega-package of reforms," said Vera, 19, addressing his two million followers on TikTok, the popular app owned by Chinese technology firm ByteDance.
His daily videos reach a crucial audience ahead of the June 2 election, which is expected to produce Mexico's first woman president.
According to the national statistics agency INEGI, more than a quarter of the almost 99 million Mexicans eligible to vote are aged 18-29.
And 4.1 million of them -- including Vera -- will cast their ballots for the first time in the elections, campaigning for which officially starts on Friday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
More Stories From World
-
Orlov sentence in Russia an attempt to 'silence' Putin critics: Nobel Committee53 seconds ago
-
Chad government on alert after attack on security services11 minutes ago
-
Texas towns evacuated as raging wildfires destroy homes21 minutes ago
-
More than 20 dead in migrant shipwreck off Senegal21 minutes ago
-
Biden declared 'fit for duty' as age issue looms in election21 minutes ago
-
As mission ends, US lunar lander could still 'wake' back up21 minutes ago
-
Guinea unions announce suspension of general strike31 minutes ago
-
From edge of extinction to Australia's croc 'paradise'41 minutes ago
-
Navalny funeral planned in Moscow on Friday41 minutes ago
-
Glitch causes Coinbase account balances to fall to zero2 hours ago
-
TikTok make-up influencers spark health warnings2 hours ago
-
Henry restricts Australia to 147-4 at tea in first NZ Test2 hours ago