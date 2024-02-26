Minimako Strikes Late To Send Monaco Third In Ligue 1
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Japan striker Takumi Minamino scored in the second minute of added time to give Monaco a last-gasp 3-2 win at Lens on Sunday and lift the visitors to third in Ligue 1.
"What a match!" said Monaco coach Adi Hutter. "A great battle put up by Lens."
The win put Monaco on 41 points two adrift of second-placed Brest, who beat Strasbourg 3-0 on Saturday.
Paris Saint-Germain are 10 points clear at the top ahead of their game with Rennes later on Sunday. Monaco and PSG meet on Friday.
"I hope this match will give us a lot of confidence for our next game against Paris Saint-Germain," said Hutter.
United States international Folarin Balogun put Monaco ahead after just 19 minutes. Minamino then doubled the lead on the half-hour.
Len, who began the day one place below Monaco in sixth, struck back immediately through Elye Wahi.
Wesley Said levelled in the 77th minute.
But the hosts, who lost at Freiburg in the Europa League on Thursday, faded in the last 10 minutes.
Balogun squandered an 83rd-minute penalty, that was blocked by Brice Samba who had no problem collecting the American's tame follow-up.
Minamino saved his teammate's blushes however by drilling home his second goal in stoppage time to take the three points.
"We lacked the quality to withstand the pressure physically, but also technically," said Lens coach Franck Haise.
"Because we have a lot of heart and quality, we were able to come back to 2-2," said Haise "We also have certain shortcomings we're paying for them."
