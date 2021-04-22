UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says Presented US With List Of Diplomats Ordered Out In Tit-for-Tat Response

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:28 PM

Moscow Says Presented US With List of Diplomats Ordered Out in Tit-for-Tat Response

Moscow has informed Washington about the names of US diplomats ordered out in a tit-for-tat response, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Moscow has informed Washington about the Names of US diplomats ordered out in a tit-for-tat response, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russia announced that in response to the expulsion of 10 diplomats from the United States, it is ordering the same number of US embassy employees out. They must leave Russia by the end of the day on May 21.

"Yesterday, a list was handed over in the form of a diplomatic note to the American side with the names of those diplomats who must leave our country, " Maria Zakharova told the Vesti FM radio station.

Last week, in addition to ordering 10 Russian diplomats out, Washington imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals as part of a new round of sanctions for Moscow's alleged cyberattacks and other hostile acts against US interests. Besides, US entities were banned from purchasing ruble-based bonds during Primary placements.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said it regards the latest package of sanctions as running contrary to the interests of the two nations. In response, Moscow banned eight US officials from entering the country.

