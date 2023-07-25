Open Menu

Moscow Says Will Propose Solutions To Problems With Food Security At Russia-Africa Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Moscow will propose solutions to problems with food security to African nations at the upcoming Russia-Africa summit amid the expiration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum Oleg Ozerov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The diplomat stated that a discussion on issues of global food security and fertilizer market is expected to take place during the summit in St. Petersburg from July 27-28.

"Of course, it will be not only a discussion as such, but the discussion with solutions for African nations so that they leave St. Petersburg with clear understanding how these issues will be resolved," Ozerov said.

Russia already provided help to some African countries earlier, including fertilizer shipments to such countries as Malawi and Kenya, Ozerov added.

