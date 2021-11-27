UrduPoint.com

New Air Freight Route Links South China, Peru

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 03:46 PM

South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has launched its first intercontinental air cargo route linking the regional capital of Nanning with Lima, capital of Peru

NANNING, Nov. 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has launched its first intercontinental air cargo route linking the regional capital of Nanning with Lima, capital of Peru.

A chartered cargo aircraft carrying around 45 tonnes of commodities departed from the Nanning Wuxu International Airport at 4:48 a.m.

(Beijing Time) on Thursday, said the Guangxi Airport Group.

Another two airliners are scheduled on Nov. 29 and Dec. 4.

The outbound goods are mainly antigen test kits for COVID-19, which will further help South American countries fight the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, the Nanning Wuxu International Airport had handled 18,300 tonnes of international cargo and mail this year, up nearly 97 percent year-on-year.

