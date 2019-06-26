Newly nominated Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper emphasized during a meeting with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar that Ankara cannot have both Russian S-400 air defense systems and US F-35 fighter jets, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Newly nominated Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper emphasized during a meeting with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar that Ankara cannot have both Russian S-400 air defense systems and US F-35 fighter jets, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said on Wednesday.

Esper, who President Donald Trump nominated last week to head the Defense Department, met earlier in the day with Hulusi on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial in Brussels.

"Because of this long-standing relationship as allies, the two leaders had a frank and transparent discussion where Secretary Esper reiterated that Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air and missile defense system is incompatible with the F-35 program and that Turkey will not be permitted to have both systems," Hoffman said in a readout of the meeting.

Esper and Akar also discussed Syria, regional security issues and bilateral relations, Hoffman said.

The United States has repeatedly threatened Turkey with sanctions over its acquisition of the S-400 air defense systems and has already expelled Turkey from the US-led multinational F-35 jet program. Turkey has maintained that its purchase of military equipment is a sovereign affair and has ruled out the possibility of abandoning its plans to acquire the S-400s.

In December 2017, Turkey and Russia signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 air defense systems, the first of which is scheduled for delivery in July.

Turkish officials have said on numerous occasions the acquisition of the S-400 is a done deal and Ankara will not back down.