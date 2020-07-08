UrduPoint.com
New Survey Finds Number Of Smokers Continues To Fall In UK

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:06 PM

A new survey has found that the number of British smokers continues to drop, with less than one in seven still keeping the habit

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A new survey has found that the number of British smokers continues to drop, with less than one in seven still keeping the habit.

According to the survey by the Office for National Statistics, 14.

1 percent of interviewees aged 18 years and above smoked cigarettes in the UK in 2019, which equates to around 6.9 million people in the population.

The proportion of current smokers in the UK has fallen significantly from 14.7 percent in 2018, the survey found.

In Great Britain, the survey found, more than half of people aged 16 years and above who currently smoke said they want to quit, and 62.5 percent of those who have ever smoked said they have quit.

