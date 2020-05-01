UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City Mayor Says 23% Of COVID-19 Tests Came Back Positive, Down 35% From April 11

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:59 PM

New York City Mayor Says 23% of COVID-19 Tests Came Back Positive, Down 35% From April 11

The percentage of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City has dropped from 58 on April 11 to 23 percent, indicating a steady improvement, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The percentage of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City has dropped from 58 on April 11 to 23 percent, indicating a steady improvement, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The citywide percentage is really improving pretty steadily: on April 11, when we started the indicators - 58 percent, by last Friday - 30 percent, today - 23 percent," de Blasio said. "That's fantastic. Very, very hopeful sign."

Nevertheless, De Blasio said, New York City still has a wide level of the virus transmission, with 2,637 new cases diagnosed on Thursday, and 202 deaths. The goal is to reach the point where authorities would be able to track and act on every COVID-19 case, he said.

"This virus is tragically still alive and well and living in this city. We have not beaten it," the mayor said, adding that the fight would be ultimately won.

On a positive note, another indicator tracking the spread of COVID-19 in the city - the number of daily hospitalizations - has dropped from 850 on March 31 to 136 on April 29, de Blasio said.

Additionally, the number of patients treated in Intensive Care Units has also gone down to 704 people on April 29 from the highest number of 887 on April 14. According to de Blasio, the most recent number is encouraging, yet it is nowhere the sharp decrease that is needed to be witnessed in New York City.

Related Topics

New York March April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PPP enacted 16 new laws for welfare of workers aft ..

2 minutes ago

US Provides $12.1Mln in Health Aid to Ukraine to H ..

3 minutes ago

Provincial Task Force meets to take stock of lates ..

3 minutes ago

Over 20 People Injured as Extension to Hospital Co ..

3 minutes ago

Egyptian Military Kills 2 'Dangerous Extremists' i ..

3 minutes ago

US Manufacturing Activity Hit 11-Year Low in April ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.