Open Menu

New Zealand Extend Lead To 376 In First South Africa Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM

New Zealand extend lead to 376 in first South Africa Test

Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) New Zealand stretched their lead to 376 runs as they maintained their throttle-hold on understrength South Africa during day three of the first Test on Tuesday.

The visitors were skittled for 162 at Mount Maunganui in response to New Zealand's 511, before being sent back into the field after the follow-on wasn't enforced.

The Black Caps were 27-1 at tea and on course for an emphatic win over their inexperienced opponents with seven sessions to play on a deteriorating Bay Oval pitch.

Tom Latham was trapped leg before wicket by Dane Paterson, leaving fellow-opener Devon Conway and Kane Williamson both at the crease on nine.

The depleted nature of South Africa's side continued to be exposed by the hosts, who captured the last six wickets for 82 runs on Tuesday.

The top score was 45 from Keegan Petersen who, with 12 caps, is the most experienced batsman in the tour squad after most of their first-choice Test players remained behind to compete in the domestic Twenty20 competition.

Petersen lost his overnight partner David Bedingham for 32 when trying to hook seamer Matt Henry, before Ruan de Swardt followed for a second-ball duck in the same over.

Wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin, one of six Proteas debutants, departed for nine just before the tourists went to lunch at 129-7.

The tail was wrapped up quickly, with Henry taking 3-31 and Mitchell Santner capitalising on spin-friendly conditions to finish with 3-34.

Rachin Ravindra, who scored a career-high 240 for New Zealand, continued a fine match by claiming two wickets, including that of Petersen with a mis-timed drive.

Related Topics

Fine David Same Lead Paterson Conway South Africa Mitchell Santner From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

4 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

13 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

14 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

14 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

14 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

14 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

14 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

14 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

14 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

13 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World