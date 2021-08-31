New Zealand Police Arrest 19 Anti-Lockdown Protesters - Reports

Nineteen people protesting the lockdown in New Zealand were arrested on Tuesday for breaching COVID-19-related restrictions, the national 1News broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Nineteen people protesting the lockdown in New Zealand were arrested on Tuesday for breaching COVID-19-related restrictions, the national 1News broadcaster reported.

The protesters were arrested in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Whanganui, Christchurch, and Taupo.

"While protest is a normal feature of a well-functioning democracy, police have a low tolerance for anyone who deliberately ignores the restrictions in the current situation. Today's arrests reflect that," a police spokesperson told the media.

Alert Level 4, standing for the highest level of danger from the coronavirus, was imposed several times across New Zealand, with the latest on August 17. On Tuesday, the country moved to Alert Level 3, except for Auckland and Northland.