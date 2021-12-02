Next OPEC+ Meeting Scheduled For January 4
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:39 PM
The next meeting of representatives of the OPEC+ is scheduled for January 4, the alliance said in a communique following the meeting on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The next meeting of representatives of the OPEC+ is scheduled for January 4, the alliance said in a communique following the meeting on Thursday.
"The Meeting resolved to ... hold the 24th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on January 4, 2022," the communique says.