Next OPEC+ Meeting Scheduled for January 4

The next meeting of representatives of the OPEC+ is scheduled for January 4, the alliance said in a communique following the meeting on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The next meeting of representatives of the OPEC+ is scheduled for January 4, the alliance said in a communique following the meeting on Thursday.

"The Meeting resolved to ... hold the 24th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on January 4, 2022," the communique says.