NHL Announces Postponement of Scouting Combine, Awards, Draft Over COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The National Hockey League announced that the 2020 NHL Scouting Combine, the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Awards, and the 2020 NHL Draft - which were scheduled for June - would be postponed over the pandemic of COVID-19.

"The National Hockey League today announced the postponements of the 2020 NHL Scouting Combine, the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Awards, and the 2020 NHL Draft, which were originally scheduled for June 1-6 in Buffalo, N.Y.

, June 18 in Las Vegas, and June 26-27 in Montreal, respectively, due to the ongoing uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus," NHL said in a statement on late Wednesday.

"The location, timing and format of the 2020 NHL Draft (and Draft Lottery) will be announced when details are finalized. With respect to the Bridgestone NHL Awards, the League looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in the future. Las Vegas has been the home of the Bridgestone NHL Awards since 2009," the league added.