No-Confidence Vote Against French Government Fails In Parliament For Second Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 12:04 AM

No-Confidence Vote Against French Government Fails in Parliament for Second Time

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) French lawmakers on Monday failed to pass two motions of no confidence in the government lodged by the leftist and far right parties after the prime minister forced a controversial budget bill through the parliament.

Yael Braun-Pivet, the president of the lower-house National Assembly, said the motion filed by the leftist coalition Nupes won 218 of the required 289 votes, while that of the far-right National Rally won 90.

On October 24, two votes of no confidence in the government initiated by Nupes and National Rally were held for the first time and failed.

In a rare move, lawmakers from Marine Le Pen's National Rally backed the rival motion despite her initial refusal to endorse it.

The centrist government of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has been harshly criticized for triggering Article 49.3 of the French Constitution, which allowed her to pass the finance bill on October 19 without securing the parliament's stamp of approval.

