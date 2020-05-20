UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nokia Says Broke 5G World Speed Record

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:02 AM

Nokia Says Broke 5G World Speed Record

Nokia has set a new world record for the 5G speed, registering 4.7 billions of bits per second (Gbps) on a US operator's network in Dallas, the Finnish telecommunications company said on Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Nokia has set a new world record for the 5G speed, registering 4.7 billions of bits per second (Gbps) on a US operator's network in Dallas, the Finnish telecommunications company said on Tuesday.

"Nokia today announced it has achieved the world's fastest 5G speeds in its Over-the-Air (OTA) network in Dallas, Texas. Utilizing 800 MHz of commercial millimeter wave 5G spectrum and Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) functionality, Nokia achieved 5G speeds of up to 4.7 Gbps in tests performed on base station equipment being deployed in major U.

S. carriers' commercial networks," the company said in a statement.

According to the tech giant, the achievement "will not only provide subscribers with unrivaled mobile broadband speeds, but also enable carriers to sell various latency-sensitive enterprise services."

Tommi Uitto, the president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, described the event as a "significant milestone" in the development of 5G services in the United States, "at a time when connectivity and capacity is so crucial."

Related Topics

World Mobile Company Enterprise Dallas United States 5G Event Nokia Billion

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

21 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

36 minutes ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.