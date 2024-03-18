Open Menu

Nowruz: Persian New Year Festivities

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Nowruz: Persian New Year festivities

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Millions of Iranians will travel to be with their families for Nowruz, the Persian New Year, on Wednesday but economic troubles in the sanctions-hit country are weighing on the festivities.

Iranians will celebrate the start of the year 1403 at exactly 26 seconds past 6:36am (0406 GMT) on March 20, matching the astronomical time of the spring equinox.

Globally, some 300 million people will wish each other "Happy New Year" ("Nowruz mobarak") including in Iran, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and among Kurds in Turkey, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

"It's the most important holiday of the year, the one where we forget our problems to get together with our loved ones and dream of a better year," said Marjan, a young woman from Tehran who, like the other people AFP spoke to, declined to give her full name.

Celebrated for 3,000 years, Nowruz marks a two-week break when Iranians travel within the country or, for the more fortunate, abroad. Yet many have plans for diminished feasts this year.

"food products are far too expensive because of inflation," Afshar, a 44-year-old accountant, told AFP at the Tajrish bazaar in northern Tehran.

Annual inflation officially stands at 44 percent, according to local media, after hitting 46 percent last year.

"I bought meat at 700,000 toman (around $12) per kilo, but I only earn 9.8 million ($160) per month after a 30-year career," said a 68-year-old resident of Tehran who did not wish to be named.

In a bid to simplify transactions, Iranians have long referred to their Currency as the toman and chopped off a zero.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Iran Turkey Iraq Young Tehran Kazakhstan March Women Media From Million

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

2 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

3 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

4 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

5 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago

More Stories From World