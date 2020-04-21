UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Sudan Rises By 15 To 107 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:10 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Sudan Rises by 15 to 107 - Health Ministry

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Sudanese authorities have recorded 15 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of those infected to 107, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"According to epidemiological reports for Monday, April 20, 2020, the Health Ministry has registered 15 more coronavirus cases," the ministry said in a statement, adding that none of the patients had died.

As of now, the country's Health Ministry has confirmed 12 coronavirus-related fatalities. The total of recoveries has risen to eight.

Meanwhile, Libya's National Center for Disease Control has said that the total of recoveries in the country has increased to 14, with three of them having been recorded on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Libya has reached 51, while the death toll stands at one.

Related Topics

Died Libya April 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nadal chat live for the first time with Roger Fede ..

12 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 21, 2020 in Pakistan

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Expected rainfall starting tomorrow

9 hours ago

&#039;Your City Needs You’ campaign distributes ..

9 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.41 mn; death ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.