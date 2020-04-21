Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Sudan Rises by 15 to 107 - Health Ministry

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Sudanese authorities have recorded 15 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of those infected to 107, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"According to epidemiological reports for Monday, April 20, 2020, the Health Ministry has registered 15 more coronavirus cases," the ministry said in a statement, adding that none of the patients had died.

As of now, the country's Health Ministry has confirmed 12 coronavirus-related fatalities. The total of recoveries has risen to eight.

Meanwhile, Libya's National Center for Disease Control has said that the total of recoveries in the country has increased to 14, with three of them having been recorded on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Libya has reached 51, while the death toll stands at one.