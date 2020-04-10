UrduPoint.com
Oman Registers 27 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 484 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Oman has registered another 27 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected to 484, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the registration of 27 new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 484, including 109 recoveries and three deaths," the ministry said in an official statement.

The ministry reiterated its call to adhere to preventive measures, including social distancing and self-isolation.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has registered a total of 3,287 cases with 44 deaths and 666 recoveries; the UAE has confirmed 2,990 cases with 14 deaths and 268 recoveries; Qatar has recorded 2,376 cases with six deaths and 206 recoveries; Bahrain has registered 887 cases with five deaths and 519 recoveries; and Kuwait has confirmed 910 cases with one death and 123 recoveries.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. To date, the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 worldwide has reached over 1,601,000, with more than 95,700 people having died and over 355,000 having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.

