Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Over 160 Chinese Companies to Take Part in Russia-China Expo - Official

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Over 160 Chinese companies from 12 provinces will take part in the 7th Russia-China Expo, which kicks off on July 10 in Yekaterinburg, Russia's Sverdlovsk Region Governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev said on Wednesday.

"Twelve (Chinese) provinces will (participate in the expo), 160 companies will be represented. They support us in our work with our companies and are developing new industries," Kuyvashev told reporters.

He added that the Sverdlovsk Region is interested in cooperation with China in microelectronics and the machine tool industry, particularly in exports of machine tools and their joint manufacturing.

The region is also ready to sell to China the production of its own machine tool industry, including electric locomotives and cables as well as agricultural products, especially dairy products, Kuyvashev noted, adding that China is especially interested in powdered milk and processed poultry exports from Russia.

The 7th Russia-China Expo will take place from July 10-13 at the site of the Innoprom-2023 international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg.

