Over 200 Cars Torched In Eastern France On New Year's Eve - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 10:58 PM

Over 200 Cars Torched in Eastern France on New Year's Eve - Reports

Over 200 cars were set ablaze on New Year's Eve in the eastern French city of Strasbourg in Bas-Rhin department, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Over 200 cars were set ablaze on New Year's Eve in the eastern French city of Strasbourg in Bas-Rhin department, media said.

There were two children aged around ten among those arrested for setting fire to the cars, according to information obtained by the France Bleu radio.

A total of 20 cars were set on fire in two cities in the nearby Haut-Rhin department, with 26 others being torched in Limoges in the western Haute-Vienne department.

Separately, firecrackers killed two people in Paris and in the commune of Haguenau in Bas-Rhin. Bas-Rhin prefecture said 51 people received firecracker-related injuries, including a 4-year-old.

