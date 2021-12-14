Over 40 Killed, Dozens Injured in Explosion of Fuel Tank in Northern Haitian - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) More than 40 people were killed and dozens were injured after a fuel tank exploded in Haiti's northern port city of Cap-Haitien, Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place overnight into Tuesday.

A representative of the municipal authorities, Patrick Almonor, said the fuel tank was first involved in an accident while trying to avoid a collision with a motorcyclist, adding that the explosion occurred when the locals gathered around the truck to get fuel.