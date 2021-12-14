Over 40 Killed, Dozens Injured In Explosion Of Fuel Tank In Northern Haitian - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) More than 40 people were killed and dozens were injured after a fuel tank exploded in Haiti's northern port city of Cap-Haitien, Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The incident took place overnight into Tuesday.
A representative of the municipal authorities, Patrick Almonor, said the fuel tank was first involved in an accident while trying to avoid a collision with a motorcyclist, adding that the explosion occurred when the locals gathered around the truck to get fuel.