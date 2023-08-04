MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Separate polls from the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) and the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) published on Friday found that over 70% of the Russian population trust President Vladimir Putin and asses his professional performance positively.

VCIOM's poll found that 77.4% trust the president, while 18.4% do not. Putin's professional performance is approved of by 73.

6% and disapproved of by 16.4%. The poll was carried out among 1,600 Russian adults from May-July via phone interviews. Findings represent the weekly average.

In FOM's poll 75% said they trusted Putin, 16% said they did not, and 9% were undecided. Putin's professional performance was approved of by 77% and disapproved of by 13%, with another 11% undecided. The poll was carried out among 1,500 Russian adults from July 28-30 via in-person interviews.