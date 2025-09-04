BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday described Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China as highly significant, noting that Pakistan-China relations have reached unprecedented heights as a result of the visit.

Speaking to the media after the opening session of the 2nd Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference, the minister said the government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, is prioritizing the advancement of CPEC 2.0.

He explained that the focus of CPEC’s second phase includes B2B partnerships, industrial development in Pakistan, enhanced regional connectivity, and the remodeling and reconstruction of the Karakoram Highway (KKH).

Highlighting opportunities in the IT and mining sectors, Tarar stressed the importance of AI-driven growth. He said the Prime Minister holds deep respect for Chinese President Xi Jinping, considering him a role model, and that meetings with Chinese leadership during the visit were extremely warm and cordial.

“The world has witnessed that the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic partnership remains rock solid. We take pride in being called iron brothers, a bond that truly inspires our people,” he remarked.

On empowering youth under CPEC 2.0, the minister underlined the importance of people-to-people exchanges, encouraging more young Chinese to visit Pakistan. He extended an invitation to Chinese social media influencers to explore Pakistan’s culture, IT sector, and vast tourism potential.

Recalling the historical roots of the friendship, Tarar said, “Pak-China ties are ingrained in our culture. This bond is truly in our blood.”

He announced that a youth delegation from Pakistan will soon visit China to further strengthen bilateral ties among younger generations. He also pledged to enhance social media and media collaborations, ensuring greater exchange between young influencers of both countries.

Tarar emphasized that bilateral trade is expanding rapidly, with Pakistani manufacturers eager to access the Chinese market and Chinese businesses exploring opportunities in Pakistan.

“Both markets are open to each other. There is tremendous scope for Chinese industries to set up operations in Pakistan and use it as a base for exports. With joint ventures, investments, and business-to-business engagement, we can elevate our cooperation to new levels,” he concluded.

APP/asg