PM Shehbaz Sharif's Visit Takes Pak-China Relations To Unprecedented Heights: Atta Tarar
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday described Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China as highly significant, noting that Pakistan-China relations have reached unprecedented heights as a result of the visit.
Speaking to the media after the opening session of the 2nd Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference, the minister said the government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, is prioritizing the advancement of CPEC 2.0.
He explained that the focus of CPEC’s second phase includes B2B partnerships, industrial development in Pakistan, enhanced regional connectivity, and the remodeling and reconstruction of the Karakoram Highway (KKH).
Highlighting opportunities in the IT and mining sectors, Tarar stressed the importance of AI-driven growth. He said the Prime Minister holds deep respect for Chinese President Xi Jinping, considering him a role model, and that meetings with Chinese leadership during the visit were extremely warm and cordial.
“The world has witnessed that the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic partnership remains rock solid. We take pride in being called iron brothers, a bond that truly inspires our people,” he remarked.
On empowering youth under CPEC 2.0, the minister underlined the importance of people-to-people exchanges, encouraging more young Chinese to visit Pakistan. He extended an invitation to Chinese social media influencers to explore Pakistan’s culture, IT sector, and vast tourism potential.
Recalling the historical roots of the friendship, Tarar said, “Pak-China ties are ingrained in our culture. This bond is truly in our blood.”
He announced that a youth delegation from Pakistan will soon visit China to further strengthen bilateral ties among younger generations. He also pledged to enhance social media and media collaborations, ensuring greater exchange between young influencers of both countries.
Tarar emphasized that bilateral trade is expanding rapidly, with Pakistani manufacturers eager to access the Chinese market and Chinese businesses exploring opportunities in Pakistan.
“Both markets are open to each other. There is tremendous scope for Chinese industries to set up operations in Pakistan and use it as a base for exports. With joint ventures, investments, and business-to-business engagement, we can elevate our cooperation to new levels,” he concluded.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
More Stories From World
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif's visit takes Pak-China relations to unprecedented heights: Atta Tarar20 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to continue working closely for upgraded CPEC-II2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz to meet Chinese Premier Li, preside business conference today8 hours ago
-
UN chief 'profoundly saddened' by deadly floods in Pakistan8 hours ago
-
Ex-Federal Minister Sajid Turi praises Pak consulate's initiatives towards community's support16 hours ago
-
Pakistani consulate in New York presents mangoes to officials, diplomats16 hours ago
-
Pakistan embassy hosts talk by German historian Ursula17 hours ago
-
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian aid17 hours ago
-
PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation19 hours ago
-
Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence against his govt's policies23 hours ago
-
Pakistani textile innovators forge new pathways at China's industry expo1 day ago
-
PM directs to replicate China's quality standards at Pakistan hospitals1 day ago