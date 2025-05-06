Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy Organizes Introductory Event For Book Titled "The Security Imperative: Pakistan's Nuclear Deterrence And Diplomacy"

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 11:51 PM

Pakistan Embassy organizes introductory event for book titled "The Security Imperative: Pakistan's Nuclear Deterrence and Diplomacy"

The Pakistan Embassy on Tuesday hosted an introductory event for the book entitled "The Security Imperative: Pakistan's Nuclear Deterrence and Diplomacy, authored by Ambassador Zamir Akram

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Pakistan Embassy on Tuesday hosted an introductory event for the book entitled "The Security Imperative: Pakistan's Nuclear Deterrence and Diplomacy, authored by Ambassador Zamir Akram.

The event was attended by representatives from Chinese think tanks, universities and media, among others.

In his welcome address, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi paid rich tribute to Ambassador Zamir Akram for his sterling diplomatic career spanning over 37 years, his meritorious contributions to Pakistan's bilateral as well as multilateral diplomacy including in important areas of security, arms control, human rights and development issues.

While highlighting Ambassador Akram's rich experience in and contribution to Pakistan's nuclear diplomacy in Geneva and other capitals, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi referred to his book as a high-quality scholarly work by one of the finest Pakistani diplomats.

Ambassador Zamir Akram introduced his book which he characterized as his perspective of the genesis, rationale and the security imperative of Pakistan's nuclear deterrent capability.

He also shared a detailed account of the seminal role played by Pakistan's nuclear diplomacy in shaping its narrative, articulating its rationale and underscoring the security imperative of Pakistan's nuclear deterrence capability.

The event also featured an interactive session, covering the key themes of the book. In the end, Ambassador Zamir Akram will hold additional engagements with academia and think tank community on his book.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

29 minutes ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

31 minutes ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

43 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

43 minutes ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

31 minutes ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

31 minutes ago
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

32 minutes ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

32 minutes ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

1 hour ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

1 hour ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

36 minutes ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World