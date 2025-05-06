The Pakistan Embassy on Tuesday hosted an introductory event for the book entitled "The Security Imperative: Pakistan's Nuclear Deterrence and Diplomacy, authored by Ambassador Zamir Akram

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Pakistan Embassy on Tuesday hosted an introductory event for the book entitled "The Security Imperative: Pakistan's Nuclear Deterrence and Diplomacy, authored by Ambassador Zamir Akram.

The event was attended by representatives from Chinese think tanks, universities and media, among others.

In his welcome address, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi paid rich tribute to Ambassador Zamir Akram for his sterling diplomatic career spanning over 37 years, his meritorious contributions to Pakistan's bilateral as well as multilateral diplomacy including in important areas of security, arms control, human rights and development issues.

While highlighting Ambassador Akram's rich experience in and contribution to Pakistan's nuclear diplomacy in Geneva and other capitals, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi referred to his book as a high-quality scholarly work by one of the finest Pakistani diplomats.

Ambassador Zamir Akram introduced his book which he characterized as his perspective of the genesis, rationale and the security imperative of Pakistan's nuclear deterrent capability.

He also shared a detailed account of the seminal role played by Pakistan's nuclear diplomacy in shaping its narrative, articulating its rationale and underscoring the security imperative of Pakistan's nuclear deterrence capability.

The event also featured an interactive session, covering the key themes of the book. In the end, Ambassador Zamir Akram will hold additional engagements with academia and think tank community on his book.

APP/asg