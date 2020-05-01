UrduPoint.com
Palestine Waiting For Ventilators, Protective Suits, COVID Tests From Russia - Ambassador

Palestine has asked Russia to provide it with 100 ventilators, as well as several thousand of protective suits and coronavirus tests, and is now waiting for the cargo logistics to be negotiated, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Palestine has asked Russia to provide it with 100 ventilators, as well as several thousand of protective suits and coronavirus tests, and is now waiting for the cargo logistics to be negotiated, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously said that over a dozen of states of the middle East and North Africa had asked Russia for assistance in fight against the pandemic. Requests were received from Algeria, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Yemen, Morocco, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Tunisia.

"The prime minister of Palestine sent a letter to [Russian Prime Minister Mikhail] Mishustin with a request to provide assistance in fight against the coronavirus.

We asked three items: 20,000 tests, 100 ventilators and 5,000 protective suits," the ambassador said.

According to the diplomat, the request is currently being processed.

"You understand that the assistance is to be delivered by plane either through Israel or through Jordan. Now this issue is being worked out. We are waiting for the information on how and when the cargo can be shipped," Hafiz Nofal added.

The ambassador noted that another humanitarian cargo with medicines is being prepared for shipment through the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society.

Palestine has so far confirmed over 500 COVID-19 cases and four fatalities.

