Palestinian Dies From Shot Wound After Violent Clashes With Israeli Troops - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) A Palestinian man died due to injuries that he received as a result of violent clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border, local media reported.

On Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said that at least 56 Palestinians, including three women and 22 minor, were wounded as a result of the clashes.

According to the WAFA news agency, the 23-year-old Palestinian who died was shot while he was protesting in east Gaza.

Palestinians have been protesting Israel's blockade of the Gaza exclave for more than a year. Over 300 have been killed by Israeli fire during the so-called March of Great Return. Two Israeli soldiers have died.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.