Passenger Ship Awaiting Help In White Sea Near Russia's Murmansk Region - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) A private ship with five people on board suffered damage to the hull in the White Sea near the coast of Russia's Murmansk Region, the Russian emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Private vessel 'Favorite' has suffered a hull breach in the White Sea," an emergency services spokesperson said.

The vessel has five crew members on board, initial estimates show.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) told Sputnik that the vessel is currently to the east of the Kandalakshskiy Gulf, in the sea's coastal area.

Rosmorrechflot also said that the country's emergency services are already involved and that aircraft have been called in for help.

