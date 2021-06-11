Pentagon Chief Spoke to Turkish Counterpart About Regional Issues, Cooperation - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues in a phone conversation with Turkey's defense minister, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke by phone today with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues," Kirby said in a readout. "The secretary reaffirmed the longstanding US-Turkey defense relationship and said he looked forward to seeing the Minister at the June 14 NATO Summit in Brussels."