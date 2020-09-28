Philippines' COVID-19 cases surge to 307,288 with 3,073 new infections

(@FahadShabbir)

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 307,288 after the country's Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,073 new daily cases on Monday.

The DOH said the number of recoveries also rose to 252,665 after 163 more patients recovered. Meanwhile, 37 more patients died from the viral disease, bringing the death toll to 5,381.

The Philippines' capital Metro Manila topped the regions in the country with the highest number of 1,158 daily confirmed cases on Monday.

The DOH said over 3.44 million people in the Philippines have been tested so far.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is due to announce this week whether to ease or retain the lockdown restrictions put in place in Metro Manila and nearby provinces with high community transmission.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded the Filipinos anew to remain vigilant and to keep practicing the measures that will limit the spread of the disease.

"Whatever quarantine measures that will be decided on and announced later on or in the coming days, we need to remain vigilant and continue practicing the minimum health standards to prevent further infections in the country," she told a televised press conference.