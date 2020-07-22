UrduPoint.com
Police Check Report About Hostage-Taking Incident In Ukraine's Kharkiv

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:26 PM

Police Check Report About Hostage-Taking Incident in Ukraine's Kharkiv

The police of Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv are checking a report about a hostage-taking incident, officers are already heading to the site, the National Police said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The police of Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv are checking a report about a hostage-taking incident, officers are already heading to the site, the National Police said on Wednesday.

"The Kharkiv police are checking a report about taking of hostages.

The leadership of the regional police department and a crime scene investigation team have left for the site. We will provide more detailed information later," the police wrote on Facebook, just one day after the hostage-taking incident in Lutsk.

Elena Barannik, the head of the press service of the regional police department, told Sputnik that the information was not proven true.

