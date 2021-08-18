The LOT Airlines, Poland's national flag carrier, is expected to evacuate Afghan refugees from the Uzbek city of Navoi, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The LOT Airlines, Poland's national flag carrier, is expected to evacuate Afghan refugees from the Uzbek city of Navoi, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz promised that first 50 Afghans who worked with Polish forces, were expected to arrive in Poland through Uzbekistan in the near future. A Polish Boeing 787 reportedly flew from Warsaw to Navoi earlier in the day. At the same time, a Lockheed C-130H aircraft of the Polish Air Force flew from Kabul.

"Yes, the citizens evacuated from Afghanistan will board the LOT [plane] in Navoi today," the source confirmed, without specifying the number of evacuees.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered the Afghan capital on Sunday, ending a surprisingly swift offensive and the existence of the US-backed government. The seizure of power resulted in thousands of Afghans trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.