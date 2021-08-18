UrduPoint.com

Polish Plane To Evacuate Afghan Refugees From Uzbekistan's Navoi - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:32 PM

Polish Plane to Evacuate Afghan Refugees From Uzbekistan's Navoi - Source

The LOT Airlines, Poland's national flag carrier, is expected to evacuate Afghan refugees from the Uzbek city of Navoi, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The LOT Airlines, Poland's national flag carrier, is expected to evacuate Afghan refugees from the Uzbek city of Navoi, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz promised that first 50 Afghans who worked with Polish forces, were expected to arrive in Poland through Uzbekistan in the near future. A Polish Boeing 787 reportedly flew from Warsaw to Navoi earlier in the day. At the same time, a Lockheed C-130H aircraft of the Polish Air Force flew from Kabul.

"Yes, the citizens evacuated from Afghanistan will board the LOT [plane] in Navoi today," the source confirmed, without specifying the number of evacuees.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered the Afghan capital on Sunday, ending a surprisingly swift offensive and the existence of the US-backed government. The seizure of power resulted in thousands of Afghans trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Warsaw Same Navoi Uzbekistan Poland Sunday From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Young Arab Diplomati ..

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme’

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for best securi ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for best security on Youm-e-Ashura

16 minutes ago
 Chief Minister directs to apprehend culprits invol ..

Chief Minister directs to apprehend culprits involved in woman groping

18 minutes ago
 German State to Accept 1,000 Afghan Female Activis ..

German State to Accept 1,000 Afghan Female Activists - Governor

18 minutes ago
 French Police Retrieve 5 Bodies From Lake in South ..

French Police Retrieve 5 Bodies From Lake in Southeast - Reports

18 minutes ago
 'Several Fatalities' as US Plane Flew From Kabul W ..

'Several Fatalities' as US Plane Flew From Kabul With Afghans Clinging to Side - ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.