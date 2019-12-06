UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Holds Off-The-Record Meeting With Republican Donors In London - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held an unofficial, unscheduled meeting with Republican donors in London, where he was to attend the NATO summit earlier this week, CNN reported.

The meeting was organized at the hotel where Pompeo was staying by the Hamilton Society, a group of right-wing UK and US businessmen, the broadcaster said on Thursday, adding that the Department of State did not inform the press accompanying the secretary of his agenda in London.

According to CNN, all of the meeting's attendees were asked to leave their phones outside the room so that Pompeo's words were not recorded.

The media outlet suggested that the secret talks with potential sponsors reinforced the secretary of state's plans to run for the Senate in Kansas next year. However, according to people at the meeting, as cited by CNN, Pompeo did not discuss his political plans that evening.

The Department of State has not commented on the meeting.

