MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) A new prototype of Russia's advanced rescue spacesuit SOKOL-M, which is being developed for the crew of the Oryol (Orel) spacecraft, will be presented at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2021, General Director and Chief Designer of the Russian Scientific-Production Enterprise "Zvezda" told Sputnik.

"This prototype of the spacesuit is being demonstrated for the first time," Sergey Pozdnyakov said, adding that after the airshow, the prototype will undergo design and development tests.