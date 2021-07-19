UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prototype Of Russia's New Advanced Rescue Spacesuit To Be Showcased At MAKS 2021-Developer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 03:30 AM

Prototype of Russia's New Advanced Rescue Spacesuit to Be Showcased at MAKS 2021-Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) A new prototype of Russia's advanced rescue spacesuit SOKOL-M, which is being developed for the crew of the Oryol (Orel) spacecraft, will be presented at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2021, General Director and Chief Designer of the Russian Scientific-Production Enterprise "Zvezda" told Sputnik.

"This prototype of the spacesuit is being demonstrated for the first time," Sergey Pozdnyakov said, adding that after the airshow, the prototype will undergo design and development tests.

Related Topics

Russia Orel Enterprise

Recent Stories

Emirati-Jordanian Relief Team monitors distributio ..

3 hours ago

ADCB net profit rises 76% to AED 2.524 bn in H1’ ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al- ..

5 hours ago

UAE participates in &#039;Central and South Asia C ..

6 hours ago

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.