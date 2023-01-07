MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in the Moscow Kremlin to attend the overnight Orthodox Christmas service there.

Last year, Putin delivered his Orthodox Christmas greetings from the Saint Nicholas Church on Lipno Island, near the western Russian city of Veliky Novgorod.

In the two years before that, the Russian president attended Christmas mass at the Cathedral of the Lord's Transfiguration of all the Guards in St. Petersburg.

Orthodox Christians in Russia celebrate Christmas Day on January 7.