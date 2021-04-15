Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a phone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri who is on a working visit in Moscow, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a phone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri who is on a working visit in Moscow, the Kremlin said.

"President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with the appointed chairman of the Council of Ministers of Lebanon, Saad Hariri, who is in Moscow on a working visit," the Kremlin said in a statement.

During the conversation, Putin conveyed his good wishes to Hariri "and all Muslims of Lebanon" on the occasion of the beginning of Ramadan.

Moreover, Hariri informed Putin about the situation in Lebanon.

"Saad Hariri informed about the development of the internal political situation in Lebanon, about the measures taken to form a new government in the country and overcome the economic crisis," the Kremlin said, adding that the Russian said has reaffirmed its support to Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Putin and Hariri also talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and the deliveries of the Russian vaccines to Lebanon.

"Some issues of bilateral cooperation were touched upon with an emphasis on strengthening trade and economic ties and intensifying contacts between relevant departments in the field of combating coronavirus infection, including the deliveries of Russian vaccines to Lebanon," the Kremlin said.

In addition, sides expressed their readiness to create favorable conditions for the safe return of Syrian refugees from Lebanon back to their homeland.

"They expressed their readiness to work together to create favorable conditions for the safe return to their homeland of the Syrian refugees now living in Lebanon," the Kremlin said.