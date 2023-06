Qatari Prime Minister Delivers Message From Emir to Putin - Kremlin

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani delivered a message from Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

Putin hosted the Qatari prime minister, who also heads the Foreign Ministry of his country, in the Kremlin.