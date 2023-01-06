Raytheon Wins $208Mln Coastal Missile Defense Contract From Romania - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Raytheon Missiles and Defense has won a more than $208 million Missile Defense Agency (MDA) missile coastal defense contract from Romania, the US Defense Department announced.

"Raytheon Missiles and Defense (of) Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $208,736,138 firm-fixed-price contract for the Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System for the Republic of Romania," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.