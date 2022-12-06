Reports Presented by UN on Syria Have No Additional Value Due to Bias - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Russia says a new report presented by the United Nations on Syria has no value added and the fault lies in biased approach towards Syria by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical weapons (OPCW), the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Dmitry Polyanskiy told the Security Council members.

"The report submitted by... (UN Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Izumi) Nakamitsu on behalf of the General Director of the OPCW has no value added compared to previous reports. It is not surprising because nothing has developed on the ground with regard to the chemical dossier," Polyanskiy said on Monday.

It is not because of Syria but because of the OPCW's technical secretariat biased anti-Syrian policy, he added.

On November 29, the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said that the United Nations is concerned that the situation in Syria will escalate further in the absence of meaningful efforts to resolve the conflict.

Moreover, Syria is even more under threat from Turkish activity within its territory. Last Sunday, Turkey conducted airstrikes in northern Syria and Iraq against bases of the People's Defense Units and the Kurdistan Workers' Party - both outlawed in Turkey as terrorist organizations. The strikes came after the recent deadly terrorist attacks in Turkey. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed in the strikes.

On November 24, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that Ankara's priority in northern Syria was to prevent a terrorist threat against Turkey.