UrduPoint.com

Reports Presented By UN On Syria Have No Additional Value Due To Bias - Russian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Reports Presented by UN on Syria Have No Additional Value Due to Bias - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Russia says a new report presented by the United Nations on Syria has no value added and the fault lies in biased approach towards Syria by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical weapons (OPCW), the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Dmitry Polyanskiy told the Security Council members.

"The report submitted by... (UN Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Izumi) Nakamitsu on behalf of the General Director of the OPCW has no value added compared to previous reports. It is not surprising because nothing has developed on the ground with regard to the chemical dossier," Polyanskiy said on Monday.

It is not because of Syria but because of the OPCW's technical secretariat biased anti-Syrian policy, he added.

On November 29, the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said that the United Nations is concerned that the situation in Syria will escalate further in the absence of meaningful efforts to resolve the conflict.

Moreover, Syria is even more under threat from Turkish activity within its territory. Last Sunday, Turkey conducted airstrikes in northern Syria and Iraq against bases of the People's Defense Units and the Kurdistan Workers' Party - both outlawed in Turkey as terrorist organizations. The strikes came after the recent deadly terrorist attacks in Turkey. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed in the strikes.

On November 24, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that Ankara's priority in northern Syria was to prevent a terrorist threat against Turkey.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Iraq Ankara November Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

60 minutes ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

60 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

60 minutes ago
 Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, ..

Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, smart watch recovered

1 hour ago
 Govt not in favor of early elections: Rana Tanveer ..

Govt not in favor of early elections: Rana Tanveer Hussain

1 hour ago
 South Korean Police Arrest First 2 Officers Involv ..

South Korean Police Arrest First 2 Officers Involved in Itaewon Tragedy - Report ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.